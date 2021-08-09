Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito will hold talks with Harry Kane today as he looks to clear uncertainty surrounding the striker’s future ahead of the new English Premier League season.

Kane delayed his return to training until Thursday amid transfer interest from Manchester City.

The England wants to leave the London club in search of major trophies and believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to depart Spurs in this transfer window.

However, things have not gone as planned for him and saw a £100m offer by the Citizens rejected in June.

He is currently in quarantine and is training alone.

“Harry is with us. He has to quarantine at Spurs Lodge,” Nuno said after Spurs’ friendly win over Arsenal.

“He’s training, he already had his first day with the sports scientists. He’s with us, it’s good…

“I will speak with Harry as soon as possible. He is already at Spurs Lodge, we have a training session tomorrow [on Monday], hopefully I can speak with Harry socially distanced.”

Related