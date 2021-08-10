Lionel Messi has reportedly reached an agreement with PSG on his move to the French Ligue 1.

The 34-year-old Argentine will move to the French giants on a free transfer after he did not renew his contract at Barcelona, ending his 18-year spell at the club.

The striker signed a two-year contract, with the option for a third year.

Messi will be paid a sign-on fee of €25 million and have a net salary of €25 million per year. It’s said he will wear the number 30 jersey.

The star is expected to arrive in Paris in the coming hours to complete his deal.

Messi will be reunited with Neymar in the French capital, where he’ll also play with Argentine teammate Angel Di Maria, as well as Kylian Mbappe and former foe Sergio Ramos.