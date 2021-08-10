Outspoken Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane insists Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joining the Red Devils will not be a downgrade because he is not playing regular football for years.

Tau is on the verge of joining the African champions from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion but some people opine that it will be a downgrade for the 28 year old.

Speaking in a live video with Rap star Casper Nyovest on Instagram, Mosimane detailed why he doesn’t believe Tau joining his side will be lower in status.

“Percy last played football at Sundowns, and I was with him. That was the last time Percy played football. Otherwise Percy hasn’t played football,” Mosimane said.

“So, he has to decide if he wants to play football but first, he must look after the finances – if he earns the same money in the EPL, and he gets it at Al Ahly, and he’s happy to play football, and he’s happy to show people what he’s capable of.”

“He hasn’t shown people what he’s capable of. He’s about to retire, he is 28.”

He continued: “So, those things are important. People say, ‘ah but he’s downgrading if he goes there’ but he’s not playing where he is.

“So, for me, I’d like him to come here. Any coach would like Percy come in Africa. Let him come and play Club World Cup against Bayern Munich; let him dribble Bayern.”

“Percy is a strong man. He’s like Messi. He’s got so much to show every week. Every week, he’s got so much to show you,” added the celebrated tactician.

