FIFA and CAF are yet to come up with a definite position on the release of players for national duty ahead of the next international window.

Zimbabwe will face South Africa in their Group G game before travelling to Ethiopia for their second outing during the international week of 1-8 September. The games were supposed to take place in June but were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been uncertainty on the availability of the Europe-based players for the World Cup qualifiers with Zimbabwe among the countries on the continent still affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the outbreak started last year, FIFA has always given clubs the power to decide on whether to release their players or not for international duty. This followed after several countries in Europe and America put stringent Covid-19 travel restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus.

And this has affected the Warriors camp in the previous games, as the national team finished their AFCON qualifying campaign with a second tier squad.

The players that have been affected in the past include Tendayi Darikwa, Brendan Galloway, Marvelous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo, Adam Chicksen, Admiral Muskwe, Marshall Munetsi, Tino Kadewere, Alec Mudimu, Tatenda Mkuruva, Teenage Hadebe and Tendai Jirira.