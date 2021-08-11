Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says Khama Billiat is ready to play this weekend after suffering an injury scare last weekend.

The 30-year old went down during the Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates and was later taken off as a precaution.

Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday in the MTN8, and Billiat is expected to be available for selection.

“Khama is doing excellently in training,” Baxter told reporters ahead of the match. “He is looking sharp, enthusiastic.

“Billiat is probably a better all round player than I thought he would be, but that’s what happens when you work with players – you get to know them better. Whether that means he will start, or he is a very interesting guy from the bench, the next couple of days will tell me.

“But certainly Khama is looking like he is enjoying the work we are doing and, two, he is showing his quality,”