Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic might use England-based Brendan Galloway in central defence in the upcoming Word Cup qualifier against South Africa, Team Manager Wellington Mpandare has hinted.

Zimbabwe meet arch-rivals South Africa in Group G next month and ZIFA, through Mpandare have already sent out invitation letters to clubs for the players Logarusic wants to use for the blockbuster clash.

Galloway will be in the squad and Mpandare says the coach might want to use him in the heart of defence, instead of left wing back- his usual position.

“We did send an invitation to Galloway and I talk to him. I am constantly in touch with him. Yesterday (Monday), he actually sent me a message enquiring on when he is wanted and I told him that on his invitation letter (to Plymouth) I gave him the date. With the way he was talking, he is willing,” Mupandare was quoted as saying by NewsDay Sport.

“From what the coach was saying, he wants Galloway to play as a centre-back. Bhasera played well against Botswana and Zambia. It will be unfair not to include him. Devine has always been playing well and has now joined a new club. It will again be difficult to leave him. It is a difficult situation, but we are happy we have quality in that position.”

All indications point to Alec Mudimu being the one to be sacrificed to accommodate Galloway in the Warriors central defence, a department which also includes Teenage Hadebe and Jimmy Dzingai.

