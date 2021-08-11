Argentine ace Lionel Messi will wear the number 30 shirt at Paris Saint Germain after completing his move to the French side last night.

The 34-year completed his medicals in Paris and was unveiled after signing a 2-year deal to join the Mauricio Pochettino-coached side.

He will wear the number 30 shirt, with his iconic number 10 belonging to his long-time friend Neymar.

Reports in France last week claimed that Neymar, in an attempt to lure the six-time World Player of the Year to Paris, had offered him the number 10 shirt but he (Messi) did not take the offer, instead chose 30, his first shirt number when he graduated to the Barcelona first team years ago.

