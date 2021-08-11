Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha says Willard Katsande’s departure at the club was bound to happen and people should not get too emotional about it.

The Soweto giants didn’t offer Katsande a new contract when his recent deal expired in June, ending the 35-year-old’s decade-long stay.

The release, however, was met with emotions as many people wanted the player to remain for another season.

But Nengomasha believes Katsande no longer had a place in the Amakhosi squad following the arrival of some new players.

He told The Sowetan Live newspaper: “People are making a mistake if they talk about football that way, that when one player gets a contract one must also get it,” Nengomasha told Sowetan Live.

“Let’s not take football with emotions. Let’s be honest… how many midfielders Chiefs signed? Football is business, you can’t have many players in one position, so I believe it was about time Willard left because the club acquired more midfielders.”

Katsande has since joined Premier Soccer League newcomers Sekhukhune United on a two-year contract.