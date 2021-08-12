Richard O’Kelly has become the latest member to leave Aston Villa’s technical ahead of the new season.

O’Kelly assisted coach Dean Smith since his appointment in October 2018.

Speaking after his departure, the gaffer said: “I have hugely enjoyed my time here; one of my favourite aspects of the job has been working with the talented and driven backroom team.

“There is a fantastic culture amongst the staff who have all shown the ability to pull together in the same direction and support each other, including through some challenging times.

The development comes just a week after first assistant coach to Smith , John Terry departed at the club after arriving there in 2018.

