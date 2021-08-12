Coach Zdravko Logarusic has dropped locally-based players from his Warriors squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers next month.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa at the National Sports Stadium between September 1 and 4 before travelling to Ethiopia four days later.

According to team manager Wellington Mpandare, Logarusic has decided against picking local players due to the inactivity of the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.The campaign was suspended in June following a surge in the coronavirus cases across the country.

Dynamos midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa, CAPS United star Carlos Mavhurume and Harare City’s Tatenda Tavengwa were among those that had been earmarked for places in the national team squad after doing well in the Chibuku Super Cup and COSAFA Cup.

Mpandare told NewsDay: “These are some of the players who had impressed the coaches and stood a good chance had they not stopped playing. So the coaches left them out when coming up with the squad.”

Unattached defender Alec Mudimu could also miss the next World Cup qualifiers with the coach planning to try out England-based Brendan Galloway in the central defence.

Meanwhile, the squad is expected to be announced in the coming week after the technical team has received feedback from clubs on the availability of the selected players.