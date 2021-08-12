The national women’s team, Mighty Warriors, has been drawn in Group B at the 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled for next month in South Africa.

The tournament will happen between September 15-26 and twelve teams will take part.

Zimbabwe are in the same pool along with 2020 runners-up Botswana, and guest nations Tanzania and South Sudan.

Group A has hosts South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Mozambique while Group C contains Zambia, Namibia, Eswatini and another guest nation Uganda.

The top teams in each pool together with the best-placed runner-up will advance to the semifinals of the competition.

Draw outcome:

Group A: South African, Angola, Malawi & Mozambique.

Group B: Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Sudan & Tanzania.

Group C: Zambia, Namibia, Eswatini & Uganda.