Zimbabwe national team have been placed in Pot 3 ahead of the 2021 Afcon draw ceremony set for next week.

The event which was initially postponed in June due to logistics related to the coronavirus pandemic will take place on August 17 in Cameroon.

The 24 qualified teams will be drawn into six groups of four.

Zimbabwe are seeded along with Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone.

The seeding is based on the latest FIFA Rankings released in August.

The 2022 Afcon is expected to start on January 9 until February 6 with five host cities confirmed for the biennial tournament.

Here is the seeding:

Pot Teams 1 Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria & Morocco. 2 Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea & Burkina Faso. 3 Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau & Sierra Leone. 4 Sudan, Malawi, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia & Gambia.