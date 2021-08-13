FC Platinum will begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Angola in the preliminary round.

The Platinum Boys are making their fifth successive appearance in the tournament and they are the country’s only representative in the in CAF inter-club competitions.

They will face GD Sagrada Esperança in their first tie of the competition. The first leg is scheduled for 10-12 September return fixture will be played in the following week.

Should they progress to the second round, Norman Mapeza’s charges will play the winner between Zambian side Zesco United and Royal Leopards of Eswatini.

The second round will happen between the week of 15-24 October.