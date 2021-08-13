Khama Billiat says he is feeling ready for the new season and is targeting silverware with Kaizer Chiefs in the campaign.

The 30-year old is yet to win a trophy with the Soweto giants since his arrival at the club in 2018.

And with the MTN8 campaign getting underway this weekend, the star believes Chiefs will finally win something this term.

“It will be a different season for the AmaKhosi family because we are going all out for everything, and we promise to give them everything that we have in our system,” Billiat told KickOff.com.

“This season is one for bringing the trophies home. This season is for us.

“It’s so refreshing to have the new guys, the energy is different. We are in a very good space. I think this is good for us, and we need to start very strong.”

Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinal of the tournament on Sunday to mark the beginning of their season.

Kick-off is at 15:00 CAT.

He added: “We know that Sundowns are not an easy side to play against, so we are trying by every means to get everything that we must get from the coaches right before the weekend.

“I strongly believe we are feeling good and working towards the right goal. It is just interesting coming to training every day and we are seeing a lot of smiles with the guys looking sharp as well.”