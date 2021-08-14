Knowledge Musona will make his league debut for Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League tonight.

The Zimbabwean moved to the Middle East in the pre-season after ending his stay at Anderlecht in Belgium.

He is starting in the season opener against Al-Hilal as an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Kick-off is at 8 pm CAT.

Al Tai are competing in the top flight for the first time since the 2007–08 season. They played in the lower division last season and gained promotion after finishing third in the MS League.