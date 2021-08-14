Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United crashed out of the MTN8 competition after losing to Golden Arrows 4-2 on penalties in a quarterfinal clash played on Saturday.

The game required a penalty shootout after both teams were tied at 2-2 at the end of the extra time.

Arrows were the first to hit the target through Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa who converted from the spot seven minutes from the restart. Substitute Gamphani Lungu equalised for Matsansansa in the 85th minute to force the game into the extra time.

Tembo’s charges took the lead for the first time in the game through Iqraam Rayners in the 99th minute, but Michael Gumede scored right on the death to send the match into the penalty shootout.

Arrows went on to won 4-2 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Onismor Bhasera started for United and played the entier encounter.