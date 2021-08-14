Marvelous Nakamba will make his English Premier League season debut in the campaign opener against Watford today.

The Aston Villa midfielder is starting as an anchor man along with John McGinn in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

This is Nakamba’s first season opener start since his arrival at the Claret and Blue in 2019.

Elsewhere, in the Championship Jordan Zemura will make his second start of the season for Bournemouth against Nottingham Forest.

Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa has also retained his right back position in the match against Rotherham in the English League One.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT for all the matches.