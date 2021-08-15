As most European leagues roared into life the 2021/22 season into life this weekend, one wonders what is going through the minds of our local Premier Soccer League players.

Arsenal began the season the same way they ended it and succumbed to a 0-2 defeat Brentford, where a capacity crowd of 17250 watched the action live at the Community Stadium.

A packed Old Trafford marvelled the Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba show, which propelled Manchester United to a comfortable 5-1 triumph over Leeds United.

Put simply, football is back to normal in Europe, as evidenced but fans being allowed to fill up the stadiums, after the devastating effects of Covid-19.

Back home, to say there is hope that local top-flight football, even without fans, will return any time soon, is simply wishful-thinking.

The Chibuku Super Cup was stopped on the 2nd of July, amid government’s quest to mitigate the spread of the resurgent virus.

From then, nothing concrete has been said relating to the possibility of the game returning.

League football in Zimbabwe was last played in December 2019, when FC Platinum beat CAPS United in dramatic-fashion at the National Sports Stadium to lift the title.

We are now in August 2021.

One also wonders what could be going through the minds of local players seeing that all other leagues, even in Southern Africa, are about to begin, yet locally, by December we would have gotten to two years without the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League?

Spare a thought for our local PSL players.