Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has explained why coach Zdravko Logarusic returned to his home country, Croatia, just weeks before the national team begins its World Cup qualifiers.

Logarusic flew out early in the month and according to Mpandare, the gaffer is attending to a family emergency.

He is expected to return on August 25, a week before the Warriors face South Africa in their first game of the qualifying campaign.

“It’s unfortunate the coach had an emergency and had to rush back to Croatia but he is monitoring all the developments, and all the action, from there,” the manager was quoted as saying by the Herald.

“He has access to all the big leagues and will surely not miss the games involving Zimbabwean players, earmarked for national duty, next month.

“The biggest stumbling block is probably the Covid-19 situation. We are yet to hear FIFA’s position on the issue of travel restrictions, and the release of players.”

Meanwhile, Logarusic has already selected his squad for the qualifiers and letters of invitation have been sent to various clubs.