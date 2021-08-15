Warriors star Tino Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon suffered their first loss of the Ligue 1 season after a 0-3 loss away at Angers.

Peter Bozs’s charges were looking to collect their first three points of the season after last week’s 1-1 draw with Brest but found the going tough at the Raymond Kopa Stadium.

Kadewere, who was an unused substitute last week, came on with eight minutes of regulation time remaining, replacing Karl Toko Ekambi.

They even finished the game with ten men after Maxwell Cornet was shown a red card just after the hour mark.

Up next for Les Gones is a clash against Clermont Foot on Sunday.