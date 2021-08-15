Sekhukhune United midfielder Willard Katsande has rallied his former team Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their blockbuster MTN 8 quarter-final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Katsande left Amakhosi after more than a decade of service to join Babina Noko but that hasn’t stopped him from rallying the Soweto giants, who tackle the defending champions at the Lucas Masters Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

He took to microblogging site Twitter.

All the best KhosiNation @KaizerChiefs we very good visitors in the capital city. Let's go 🏆 — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) August 15, 2021

