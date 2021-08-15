Nyasha Mushekwi has extended his lead in the Chinese League One golden boot race after netting his first hattrick of the 2021 season on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean striker hit the target thrice in Zhejiang Greentown’s 3-0 win over Beijing BIT. He got his first goal in the 40th minute before doubling the lead two minutes into the second half.

The 33-year old rounded it up in the 66th minute to seal the victory.

Mushekwi now has fifteen goals in eighteen games, four strikes ahead of his closest rival, Liu Ruofan of Chengdu Rongcheng, on the scoring chart. He also has three braces on his tally and has found the back of the net in all his last five appearances.

Meanwhile, Greentown are placed third on the League One table, a position that would earn them a place in the promotion play-offs at the end of the regular campaign.