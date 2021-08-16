Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has reiterated that Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne is still welcome to play for the country’s senior men’s national soccer team.

The 25-year was believed to be one of the players ‘blocked’ by Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic for ‘showing signs of lack of commitment’ ahead of last November’s blockbuster Algeria double header.

Speaking to Soccer24 from Cameroon where he will attend the AFCON 2021 draw tomorrow, Mpandare said every player chosen by the Logarusic-led technical team is welcome to play for Zimbabwe.

“Any player is welcome as long as the coaches want him. Macauley is no exception, he is welcome. If he is going to be selected for the World Cup qualifiers well, it depends on the coaches,” he said.

