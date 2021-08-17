The 2021 Afcon draw will be held tonight in Cameroon.

The Confederation of African Football has announced how the draw will be carried with twenty four teams to be divided into six groups of four.

Zimbabwe is among the qualified sides and are seeded in Pot 3.

Here is everything you need to know about the draw:

Time, Date and Venue:

8 pm CAT on 17 August 2021 at Yaounde Conference Centre, Yaounde, Cameroon.

Broadcast Details:

The event will be streamed live on CAF website, Social Media accounts and YouTube Channel.

Pots:

Seeding of the teams was based on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday, 12 August.

Pot 1 contains the four top ranked teams along with hosts Cameroon and holders Algeria.

The remaining 18 teams were allocated to the three remaining pots (Pots 2, 3 and 4) according to their ranking in descending order.

Pot Teams 1 Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco & Nigeria. 2 Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso & Guinea. 3 Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe & Guinea-Bissau. 4 Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Ethiopia & Gambia.

Draw procedure:

The six pots representing the groups will be labelled groups A to F. Each team pot shall be completely emptied before moving on to the next pot.

Cameroon is pre-assigned to position A1 as hosts. The remaining five teams in pot 1 will randomly be drawn into position 1 of each group (B to F).

The same procedure will be repeated for the remaining pots.