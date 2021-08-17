Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda has made a surprise announcement that he has left the club after thirteen years.

The goalkeeper confirmed the news on a Facebook post but did not reveal the reason behind his departure.

He said: “I feel very sad now as i have to leave the club that I love.

“I would have loved to say goodbye to a fully packed BF (Barbourfields), but I’m grateful to everyone who loved and supported me during my 13 years with the club. I wish the team a very good season when the league resumes.”

Sibanda, 32, won a couple of trophies with Bosso including the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup, 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup and the Independence Cup.

He was also named the Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Season in 2018 and 2019.