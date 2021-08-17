Zimbabwe has discovered their opponents at next year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations following a draw conducted on Tuesday.

The tournament will happen from 9 January to 6 February 2021 in Cameroon.

The Warriors were placed in Group B and will face fellow COSAFA team Malawi, Guinea and Senegal. The national team will be making their fifth appearance at the Afcon finals.

Hosts Cameroon were drawn in Group A along with Ethiopia, Cape Verde and 2013 finalists Burkina Faso.

Algeria, who are the defending champions, are in Group E together with Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast.

Here is the full draw:

Group A
Cameroon
Ethiopia
Cape Verde
Burkina Faso

Group B
Senegal
Zimbabwe
Malawi
Guinea

Group C ​
Morocco
Comoros
Gabon
Ghana

Group D
Nigeria
Egypt
Sudan
Guinea-Bissau

Group E
Algeria
Sierra Leone
Equatorial Guinea
Ivory Coast

Group F
Tunisia
Mali
Mauritania
Gambia

 

