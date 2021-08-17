Zimbabwe has discovered their opponents at next year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations following a draw conducted on Tuesday.

The tournament will happen from 9 January to 6 February 2021 in Cameroon.

The Warriors were placed in Group B and will face fellow COSAFA team Malawi, Guinea and Senegal. The national team will be making their fifth appearance at the Afcon finals.

Hosts Cameroon were drawn in Group A along with Ethiopia, Cape Verde and 2013 finalists Burkina Faso.

Algeria, who are the defending champions, are in Group E together with Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast.

Here is the full draw:

Group A

Cameroon

Ethiopia

Cape Verde

Burkina Faso

Group B

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Malawi

Guinea

Group C ​

Morocco

Comoros

Gabon

Ghana

Group D

Nigeria

Egypt

Sudan

Guinea-Bissau

Group E

Algeria

Sierra Leone

Equatorial Guinea

Ivory Coast

Group F

Tunisia

Mali

Mauritania

Gambia