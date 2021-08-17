FIFA has released details for the World Cup qualifying match between Zimbabwe and South Africa scheduled for next month.

The Group G match will be played on Friday 3 September at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The encounter will mark the beginning of the Warriors’ qualifying campaign.

The national team’s second group match will happen on Tuesday 7 September, away in Ethiopia.

Bahir Dar International Stadium in Bahir Dar (492km north of Adis Abbaba) will host the encounter.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

