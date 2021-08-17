FC Platinum will not add new players to their Champions League squad for the 2021-22 season.

The Platinum Boys will begin their campaign in September against Sagrada Esperanga of Angola in the preliminary round.

Player registration for the competition closed on Sunday and according to coach Norman Mapeza, they couldn’t make new additions because of football inactivity in the country.

The local league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in June, just a month it had returned for the first time in over a year.

The gaffer explained to the Chronicle: “We didn’t make any additions to the squad. We are going to use the same players already in our books.

“Even if we would have wanted to beef up, football inactivity put paid to that. You cannot take a player who has not had game time and besides where would we have seen him, so we will prepare for the campaign with the material we have.”