Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished reports claiming he might move to Paris Saint Germain or his former club Real Madrid, describing them as ‘just talk.’

Spanish media was awash with reports linking the five-time World Player of the Year, with PSG and Los Blancos.

It was claimed that PSG, who recently signed Ronaldo’s fierce rival Lionel Messi from Barcelona, are planning to sell French sensation Kylian Mbappe and replace him with ‘CR7’.

The same reports claimed that Real coach Carlo Ancellotti wants to reunite with the 36-year old in the Spanish capital, having worked with him in his first stint between 2013-2015.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to vehemently-deny those reports.

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position,” he wrote.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

“My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue afición”, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.”

“As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.”

I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.”