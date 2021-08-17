Tammy Abraham has left Chelsea to join Serie A side AS Roma on a five-year-contract.

The striker is moving to Italy for a transfer fee worth £34m ($47m). His departure comes at a time the Blues have signed a new striker, Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Abraham, who will wear the No 9 shirt, told Roma website: “You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

Abraham will link up with coach Jose Mourinho who joined the club ahead of the 2021-22 season.

