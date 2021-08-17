Namibia and Malawi will play their home games in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in South Africa.

The COSAFA teams were forced to use neutral venues after CAF deemed their home stadiums unfit to host international matches following an extensive inspection carried last year.

Namibia, who host Congo on September 1 in Group H, and Malawi, at home to Mozambique in Group D on September 7, must play their games at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

The other six affected sides are Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Guinea Bissau, Mali, and Niger.

The affected matches are:

– August 31, Central African Republic v Cape Verde, moved to Douala, Cameroon

– August 31, Mali v Rwanda, moved to Agadir, Morocco

– September 1, Guinea-Bissua v Guinea, moved to Nouakchott, Mauritania

– September 1, Niger v Burkina Faso, moved to Marrakech, Morocco

– September 1, Namibia v Congo, moved to Johannesburg, South Africa

– September 5, Djibouti v Niger, moved to Rabat, Morocco

– September 6, Burkina Faso v Algeria, moved to Marrakech Morocco

– September 7, Malawi v Mozambique, moved to Johannesburg, South Africa