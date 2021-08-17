Zimbabwe were placed in Group B at next year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Warriors will face Senegal in their first match at the tournament on 10 January. They clash against fellow COSAFA team Malawi in the second Group B match four days later before rounding the first round against Guinea on the 18th of the month.

Zdravko Logarusic’s men will be camped in Bafoussam and use Kouekong Stadium for their first two games before travelling to the capital city, Yaounde, for the final group match.

This will be the national team’s fifth appearance at the tournament after featuring in 2004, 2006, 2017 and 2019 editions.

The 2021 Afcon will happen from 9 January to 6 February 2022 in Cameroon.

Warriors fixture schedule:

Matchday 1 – Group B

Senegal vs Zimbabwe (3 pm at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Matchday 2 – Group B

Malawi vs Zimbabwe (6 pm at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Matchday 3 – Group B

Zimbabwe vs Guinea (6 pm at Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

*All times CAT/Zim time.

Related