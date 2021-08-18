Malawi coach Meck Mwase believes every team drawn in Group B for the AFCON finals have an equal chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the continental showpiece.

The Flames were drawn in the group together with Senegal, Zimbabwe and Guinea.

Speaking after the draw, Mwase said:”That’s how the draw has happened and we have to prepare to meet these teams . We have to be strong mentally and physically. All the teams that are here would have been in our group so we have to take what we have and prepare accordingly.”

“All the teams in our group have the same equal opportunity to progress and for us to make it will depend on how we will prepare. We now just have a week before we start the World Cup qualifiers and we will use these games to prepare for the AFCON finals. We will sit down with the FA to see how we can continue our preparations beyond the world cup qualifiers,” he added.

