Zimbabwe national team coach Zdravko Logarusic says it is time for the current Warriors stars to perform to their fullest potential and justify the ‘golden generation’ title.

The current Warriors generation has been dubbed the ‘golden generation’ due to having in it, players who compete with the world’s best in some European leagues.

Ligue 1 in France, where six-time World player of the year Lionel Messi now turns out for Paris Saint- Germain, is also the same division where Tino Kadewere plays for Olympique Lyon while Marshall Munetsi is on the ranks of Stade De Reims.

To add to that, Marvelous Nakamba plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League, Teenage Hadebe in the Major League Soccer (MLS), while the talismanic duo of captain Knowledge Musona and poster boy Khama Billiat is still part of the Warriors fold,

Logarusic insists the team should start performing up to expectations starting now, with the World Cup qualifiers and AFCON finals on the horizon.

Reacting to last night AFCON draw, the Croat said: “What we have to do as Zimbabwe is, we have to learn from our mistakes, the mistakes we made before (from the previous AFCON finals),” he said.

“That means is we just have to focus on the football. We need to be prepared properly, we need to finish things much earlier, then preparation will start for the AFCON tournament.”

“All the time you (the media) are saying we have golden generation, but its time now for that golden generation to show the gold,” he added.

