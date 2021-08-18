Argentine ace Lionel Messi will reportedly make his much-awaited derby for Paris Saint-Germain against Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims.

The six-time World Player of the Year recently-joined the Parisians on a free transfer and he is still gaining match fitness though he is already training with his new teammates.

Sky Sports reported today that the former Barcelona star will likely feature for PSG for the first time, against Reims.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side travel to the Stade Auguste Delaune for a Ligue 1 clash with Reims, on Sunday, August 29.

Related