Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has reacted to last night’s AFCON 2021 draw, saying its the fairest Zimbabwe could ever get.

African stars will descend on Cameroon soil for the rescheduled continental showpiece in January and Zdravko Logarusic’s troops were placed in Group B, alongside Senegal, Malawi and Guinea.

Mpandare, who attended the draw, believes its ideal for Zimbabwe.

“We can’t ask for a better group. This is the fairest draw. We have avoided Cameroon, our first game against Senegal will be telling,” he told Soccer24.

“The good thing is these games are coming after we would have played 6 games in the World Cup Qualifiers and that will give the coaches a chance to select the best team for the tournament,” added the former Gunners official.

