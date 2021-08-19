Legendary former Warriors captain Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari reckons the only weak department in the Warriors team, is the defence.

Zdravko Logarusic has rang changes time and time again in the Warriors back four since his appointment in a bid to find the best combination.

He is said to be contemplating using England-based Brendan Galloway in the heart of defence, where he has of late preferred the duo of Teenage Hadebe and Jimmy Dzingai.

Mwaruwari belives the defence department is the only weak part of the team.

“The only area we are not very strong in is the defence. If we can prepare very well we will come out with something,” Benjani said on ZTN show The Couch.

