Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his squad to face the Warriors in the Group G World Cup qualifiers scheduled for next month.

South Africa will travel to Zimbabwe for the opening encounter of the campaign on Friday 3 September at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Broose’s men will then host Ghana in their second match during the international break.

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)

Defenders:

Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv FC, Israel)

Thibang Phete (Os Belenenses, Portugal)

Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates FC), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United FC),Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC)

Forwards:

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoala (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion FC)

Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark

