Zimbabwe have remained outside the top 100 on the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on Friday.

The Mighty Warriors, who last played football in November 2020, are unchanged on position 119 in the world and number 17 in Africa.

Elsewhere, Zambia are the biggest movers after climbing a massive 10 places to number 94 on the global table and took the 12th spot on the continent.

The Southern Africans were recently involved in the action at the rescheduled 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the USA retained the highest ranking in the world while Nigeria took the top post on the continent.

World Top 10: 1. USA, 2. Sweden, 3. Germany, 4. Netherlands , 5. France, 6. Canada, 7. Brazil, 8. England, 9. Korea DPR, 10. Spain.

Africa Top 10: 1. Nigeria, 2. Cameroon, 3. South Africa, 4. Ghana, 5. Ivory Coast, 6. Equatorial Guinea, 7. Tunisia, 8. Morocco, 9. Mali, 10. Algeria.