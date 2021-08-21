Marvelous Nakamba will start on the bench in Aston Villa’s EPL Matchday 2 encounter against Newcastle this afternoon.

The midfielder has been replaced by Douglas Luiz who is returning to the first XI after missing the first game of the campaign last week.

In the Championship, Admiral Muskwe is starting for Luton Town against Birmingham. This is his second successive start in the league, having joined the club in the pre-season from Leicester City.

Tendayi Darikwa will lead the Wigan Athletic side as they face Chalton.

Kick-off for all the games is at 4 pm CAT.

