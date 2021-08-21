Tendayi Darikwa scored his first goal for Wigan Athletic in the 2-0 victory at Charlton in the English League One on Saturday.

The Latics captain found the back of the net with a header in the 88th minute to break the deadlock. Overall, he had a decent performance and made some significant at the back as he featured for the entire ninety minutes.

Darikwa goal – bout time he let something in that keeper pic.twitter.com/KZYlujepAV — D (@_dmc_dmc) August 21, 2021

Darikwa told Latics TV after the game: “It’s a great moment for myself to finally get on the scoresheet.

“It’s been a while since I’ve scored a goal, but the main thing is that it was an important goal for the team.

“It gave us the lead in the game – and to do it in front of the away fans – it was a special moment.

“Football is everything with supporters in stadiums, and to score my first goal for the football club with the armband on in front of the away end, I’m happy about it.”

Macauley Bonne was also on target in League One, scoring a brace for Ipswich Town in the 2-2 draw against MK Dons.

The striker got his first strike of the day on the quarter-hour mark before wrapping it up in the 72nd minute. The goals came after criticism for his open goal miss in the previous game versus Cheltenham on Tuesday.

In the EPL, Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute on the Aston Villa bench in the 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

The midfielder played on the opening weekend, but Douglas Luiz took his place in the second match of the campaign.

In the Championship, Admiral Muskwe had a terrible outing as his Luton Town side lost 5-0 at home to Birmingham.

The Warriors striker played the entire game but failed to register a shot at goal. He played the whole match, and this was his fourth appearance of the season.

Jordan Zemura retained his first XI berth in the Bournemouth team in a 2-2 draw against Blackpool.

The Zimbabwean fullback has started and played full ninety minutes in all four league games this season.

However, his latest performance was slightly below his average rating in this campaign as he was restricted from going forward for the better part of the tie.

Related