Tinotenda Kadewere’s wait for his first start of the French Ligue 1 season continued after he started on the bench in Lyon’s 3-3 draw against Clermont on Sunday.

The striker came on as a second half substitute and played the final sixteen minutes of the game.

The 25-year old missed the season opener versus Brest early in the month and made a cameo in the Matchday 2 encounter against Angers. He has featured a total of twenty-four minutes this campaign so far.

Kadewere’s limited game time is emanating from match fitness issues after recovering from surgery which kept him out for three months.

Meanwhile, Lyon are yet to record their first win of the season. They conceded twice late in the tie after Moussa Dembele’ brace and Lucas Paqueta had given them a two-goal advantage at half time.

Clermont, on the other hand, snatched the draw through Elbasan Rashani’s brace and an own goal from Sinaly Diomande

Les Gones have only picked two points from a possible nine and their start to the campaign has mainly been affected by some dressing room issues.

Reports are suggesting that several players could have their contracts terminated for ‘inappropriate behaviour’. The first player to get sanctioned by technical is Brazilian defender Marcelo who has been demoted to the reserves.