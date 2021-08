Zimbabwean striker Ishmael Wadi made his debut for South Africa Glad Africa Championship side JDR Stars on Saturday.

The 29-year old moved to Stars from Harare giants CAPS United.

He started and played the entire 1-0 win over University of Pretoria.

Another Zimbabwean player, young Aces Youth Academy graduate Tapiwa Mandinyenya, started for JDR in the season-opener.