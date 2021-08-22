The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board has applied to CAF for there to be at least 10 000 fans at the National Sports Stadium, for the blockbuster World Cup qualifier against South Africa next month.

Zimbabwe take on their rivals at the giant facility on September 3, as the Road to Qatar 2022 begins but due to the effects of Covid-19, no fans are allowed to watch sports in country’s stadiums currently.

But ZIFA, as a way of trying to ensure the Warriors have the backing of the fans, have sought permission to the continental governing body, who are said to be giving green-light to some member associations, for the clash to be watched by at least 10 000 fans.

“It is true that we have taken it upon ourselves to engage CAF to have our 12th man for the start of our 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign,” the association’s board member Sugar Chagonda told The Sunday Mail.

“We believe we owe it to our fans who have stood by us all the time to try and get at least 10 000 of them allowed for the match.”

“Were it not for Covid-19, we know this match would have easily attracted a full house given that the Warriors and Bafana Bafana have a great rivalry that has been spiced up by the fact that a good number of our top players ply their trade in the South African Premiership.”

“Even some of those who have gone on to play in other leagues such as captain Knowledge Musona graced the SA league,” added Chagonda.

Should ZIFA be given the permission by CAF and the Sports and Recreation Commission however, only fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed into the stadium.

