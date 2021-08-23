French Ligue 1 side Lyon has reached an agreement to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool.

Les Gones will pay a transfer fee of £9.5m ($13m) once the midfielder passes his medical on Monday morning.

The club confirmed the news in a statement: “Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have finally reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool for the transfer of the Swiss international midfielder, Xherdan Shaqiri, who was a key figure for his country at this summer’s European Championship.

“Shaqiri, who is encouraged by the OL project, will arrive in Lyon tonight where he will be welcomed by Juninho. The finalisation of the transfer remains conditional on the result of the medical examination that the player will pass this Monday morning and the finalisation of the last administrative formalities.”

Shaqiri joined the Reds in 2018 and went on to appear 45 times for the club. He will link up with Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere who is in the books of Lyon.