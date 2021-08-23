After FIFA lifted the privilege for teams to withhold their players ahead of the September international window, Warriors players based in the UK could still face problems travelling for the coming World Cup qualifiers.

Reports coming from the European nation are suggesting that some teams, especially those in the English Premier League, will not allow their players to visit red-listed areas during the break. The red list contains the riskiest countries that have the potential to reimport the virus into the UK.

And clubs have been seeking exemptions from the mandatory quarantine rules, but with no agreement between the EPL and government thus far, the situation is bound to remain the same going into the international window.

Liverpool have already informed the Egyptian FA that they will not release Mohamed Salah for the World Cup qualifier against Angola in Cairo due to these quarantine restrictions. The 29-year old, however, can play in the second qualifier in Gabon on 5 September as the West African nation is on the amber list, and no quarantine rules would apply.

But the situation is worse for Zimbabwe’s Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who could miss both of the Warriors’ Group G qualifiers against South Africa at home on 3 September and Ethiopia, away four days later.

This is because Zimbabwe and Ethiopia are on the red list, and the player should take a ten-day stay in quarantine on his return to the UK, meaning he could miss a couple of Villa’s games.

Other Warriors players that could be affected by this situation include Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa, Bournemouth fullback Jordan Zemura, Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe and Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway.

Meanwhile, the Warriors squad for the World Cup qualifiers will be announced on Tuesday.