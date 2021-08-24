Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will not travel to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers.

The development follows after English Premier League clubs unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month.

The Warriors will face South Africa on the 3rd of September before travelling to Ethiopia for their second Group G match four days later.

The League’s statement reads: “Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month.

“The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window.”

Zimbabwe is a red-listed country and anyone travelling from there will have to quarantine for ten days. This will affect the players as they would miss a couple of games upon their return.

The statement continues: “This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

“Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

“If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.

“This period takes into consideration 10 days of hotel quarantine on return to England but does not include any additional time that would be required for players to regain match fitness.”

