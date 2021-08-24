Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has released his final 23-man squad to face the Warriors in the Group G World Cup qualifiers scheduled for next month.

South Africa will travel to Zimbabwe for the opening encounter of the campaign on Friday 3 September at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Broos’ men will then host Ghana in their second match during the international break.

Among those dropped include Golden Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana, Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United FC) and Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC).

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena, Siyanda Xulu, Njabulo Blom, Thibang Phete, Thabani Dube, Sibusiso Mabiliso

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, Ethan Brooks, Mothobi Mvala, Yusuf Maart

Strikers: Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Gift Links, Evidence Makgopa, Victor Letsoalo, Percy Tau, Luther Singh, Thabiso Kutumela