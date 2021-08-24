Danny Phiri says he is still weighing options after receiving several offers since his release at Golden Arrows two months ago.

The midfielder’s contract was not renewed when it expired at the end of June. He departed the club along with goalkeeper and fellow countryman Edmore Sibanda.

Speaking to NewsDay, Phiri confirmed that Tanzanian second tier side Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has approached him but is still looking at other offers.

“I am still around,” he said. “They want me there (at DTB FC), but I am still waiting for other offers. I am looking at all options right now.”

Another Zimbabwean midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu is also targeting a move to DTB and is Tanzania to complete his transfer.

The star had joined Chicken Inn a few months ago but did play a game after the suspension of football in the country.