Brendan Galloway says he is excited about returning to Zimbabwe for the first time in two decades.

The Harare-born Plymouth Argyle defender left the country when he was six years old to settle in England with his family. He represented his adopted nation at under-17, 18, 19 and 21 levels before switching his allegiance.

The 25-year old received the call up to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Group G World Cup qualifiers against South Africa at home on 3 September and Ethiopia, away four days later.

“It’s exciting times. It’s the first time back in Zimbabwe for 20 years,” he told Plymouth Herald. I’m looking forward to it, meeting up with the squad, and two tough games.

“I will go and play over there and then come back and get ready to continue the season (with Argyle) after that.

“It’s South Africa at home and Ethiopia away, so two tough games to start the World Cup qualifiers, but it’s great to represent my country.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable feeling for me and my family. So focus on the next two games (for Argyle) and then fly out and focus on the national team.”

He added: “It will be getting to know a lot of people, gelling with a lot of the players, but I’m excited to meet people and be in a different environment. Hopefully, it all goes well and hopefully, we get two wins.

“I have heard the game against South Africa is a bit of a derby, so I think that’s going to be a great match. We have got a big football following over there so it’s exciting times.”